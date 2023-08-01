Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $15.69

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $14.80. Coursera shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 319,881 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Coursera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,702 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,157 shares of company stock worth $9,947,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 79.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 462,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

