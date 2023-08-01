ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,384. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.47.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

