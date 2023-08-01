Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Tops $0.0168

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $59,378.19 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

