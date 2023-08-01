Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.89. 2,621,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,134. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

