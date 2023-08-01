Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $117,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,593. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.