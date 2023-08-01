Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Tops $568.37 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Conflux has a market cap of $568.37 million and $38.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,258.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00319594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.64 or 0.00825872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00544668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00062540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00128856 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,425,758 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,075,263,581.381225 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17500395 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $24,258,038.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

