Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $12.75

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $11.86. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1,446,556 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

