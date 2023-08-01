Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Comstock Resources has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE CRK traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,021,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

