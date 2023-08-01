COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,303. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $382.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
