COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,303. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $382.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

