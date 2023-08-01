Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE CMP opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

