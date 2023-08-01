Commerce Bank Sells 17,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $123,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.83. 866,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

