Commerce Bank Has $85.32 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $85,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.63. 4,409,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

