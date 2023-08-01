Commerce Bank Has $61.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 158.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $920.00. 1,968,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.67. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

