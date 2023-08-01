Commerce Bank Has $144.41 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $144,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.05. 1,916,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,175. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average is $282.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.