Commerce Bank Acquires 383 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $99,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.