Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares makes up 3.2% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 5.63% of Commerce Bancshares worth $410,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,160. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

