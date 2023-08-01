Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,039. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

