Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $636.50. 15,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $694.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

