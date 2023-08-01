Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $636.50. 15,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $694.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

