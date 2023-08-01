CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3,165.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,003 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 6,108,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,638. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

