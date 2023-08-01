CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 3,974,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,366. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

