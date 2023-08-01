CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 51,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

