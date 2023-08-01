Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,802 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,213,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,666,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

