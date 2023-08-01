Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

