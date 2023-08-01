Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML traded down $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $708.64. 273,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $717.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.07. The stock has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.