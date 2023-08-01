Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Xperi worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $607,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

Xperi stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.