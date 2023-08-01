Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,918 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,775,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,832. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average is $284.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

