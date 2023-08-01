Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

