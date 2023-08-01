Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 981 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 369,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,875. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

