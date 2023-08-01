Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

