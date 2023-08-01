Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 721 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

