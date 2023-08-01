Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,201 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.6% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 14,224,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,824,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

