Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 18,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $0.99. 7,286,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,720. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

