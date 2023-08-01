Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 6.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 260,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,435,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 126.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 523,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

