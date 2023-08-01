Cinemark’s (CNK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 541,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

