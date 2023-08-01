Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 1 5 13 0 2.63

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $49.85, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.96 billion 6.49 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -92.02

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50%

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

