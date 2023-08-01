Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $155.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $117.31. 333,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

