Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81 billion-$5.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.66 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. 223,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,950. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

