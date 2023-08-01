Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 488,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

