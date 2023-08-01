Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

