Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $138,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $309.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
