Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.7 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $7.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWSRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

