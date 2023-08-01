Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $495.41.

Charter Communications stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.66. 1,146,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

