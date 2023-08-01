Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $495.41.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.66. 1,146,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.