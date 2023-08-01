Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $495.41.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded up $7.47 on Monday, reaching $412.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.05. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.