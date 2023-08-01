Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $724,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.65 and a 200-day moving average of $361.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $484.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.41.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.