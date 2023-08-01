Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of Cepton stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 640,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,005. Cepton has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 627.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Cepton will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cepton in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cepton by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

