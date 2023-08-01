Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.