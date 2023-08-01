Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 8.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 33,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 162,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $708.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,823,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,927 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.