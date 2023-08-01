Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.10. 99,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Centerspace from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centerspace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

