Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.68

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 615261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

