Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Trimmed by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $23.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.22. 10,630,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $288.37. The company has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

